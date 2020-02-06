Snow Wraps Up Soon, But Active Weather Continues This Weekend

This morning's snow is the first of several systems to impact our area over the next 7 to 10 days. Snow will wrap up prior to sunrise with many areas picking up an inch in the QC with up to a couple inches to our SE while areas to our NW got none.

The next system will arrive on Friday evening with light snow likely over most of the region. Snowfall amounts will generally be under an inch for everyone. A more potent system will arrive on Sunday. This will also draw in some milder air, so some rain will be possible south of I-80 while areas north of I-80 could see snow. For the QC we will stay under an inch, but areas along highway 20 have the potential to see a couple inches. This will need to be watched as we get into the weekend.