Snow, cold impacts fall harvest season

The early snowfall season is creating issues for farmers trying to harvest their fields.

The Eulea Farm in Seaton, Ill. is behind schedule on their fall harvest because of early snowfall.

After already getting a late start from the amount of rain in the spring, farmers are now struggling to harvest their fields on time.

"In this country talk about it's time for 2019 to go away and let's start over in 2020 and hope it's a better year. We're having fairly decent crops, but it's been a challenge all year to get our work done," Justin Ewing, a farmer in Seaton Ill., said.

For his family farm, which is about 80 percent harvested, he said they need at least another two or three weeks of nice weather to get finished.

"We're still drying wet corn. That presents challenges. Drying corn in cold weather. It costs us more. And drives our costs up and pushes us back," Ewing said.

in a normal season, they would be done for the season.

"We'd be in the full planning stages for 2020. Finishing up our tillage work. Our fertilizer work. But things like this have a long tail. If we don't get our fall work done, it pushes us back and we have to do it in the spring. And that's not a good thing. It costs us more to do it that way," Ewing said.

The wet spring pushed their timeframe back, and now cold and snowy fall is doing the same.

"The snow being on the plants definitely stops us because it just wants to freeze up machinery and it's hard on things," Ewing said.

Ewing, a fifth generation farmer, said despite this year's challenges, he still loves it.

"My great great grandfather bought the first farm here just a couple miles down the road in the 1870s. And so, we've been here ever since and family has just continued to grow and expand and we're dedicated at it," he said

They hope to have the rest finished in the next few weeks, but the weather will continue to play a role in the timeline.