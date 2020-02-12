Snow emergencies declared in Rock Island and Galesburg

Several cities in the Quad Cities area have declared snow emergencies due to Wednesday's snow.

In Rock Island, a snow emergency went into effect at 5 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on any marked snow routes until the snow has stopped and has been cleared. Vehicles parked on these routes can receive a $35 ticket and may be towed.

City officials are also asking residents to avoid parking on residential streets until all the snow has been removed.

In Galesburg, a snow emergency went into effect at 6:30 p.m. Vehicles parked on city streets, except in the central business district, during this time will be subject to ticketing and towing.

The parking prohibition will remain in effect until all streets are cleared.