City officials in Davenport have issued a snow emergency for the city. The snow emergency is in effect for 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

"As a reminder, parking on Posted Snow Routes is prohibited when a Snow Emergency is in effect," the post read. "The possibility of snow and a rain snow mix are possible after noon today with the bulk of snow expected to fall between 6pm Wed Oct 30 and 6am Thu Oct 31."

