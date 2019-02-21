Snow in Vegas! 1st measurable since record keeping started

Las Vegas is getting a rare taste of real winter weather, with significant snowfall across the metro area in the first event of its kind since record keeping started back in 1937.

The National Weather Service reported that there was 1 inch (2.5 centimeters) of snow at McCarran International Airport as of 4 a.m. Thursday.

The weather service said Las Vegas' half an inch (1.3 centimeters) of snow late Wednesday was the first measurable snow since the record keeping started.

Las Vegas schools were open Thursday and the Nevada Highway Patrol said some areas had snow and ice but all freeways were open.

Forecasters say the snow accumulation could reach to 3 inches on the city's western and southern outskirts by Friday morning but that rain could reduce snow accumulations.