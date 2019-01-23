Snow removal companies busy after Tuesday storm

It’s been a hustle and bustle day for private snow removal companies hired to clear parking lots, driveways, and sidewalks of businesses.

“This will be in the 30 hours probably when we are all said and done,” said Tim Whitty, Owner of Top Notch Ground Maintenance.

Sleep is no way near for Tim Whitty, as he works to clean the parking lots of Montgomery Plaza in Davenport. The phones have been ringing since midnight and they have been shoveling their way throw the overnight snow from Tuesday.

“It’s a business you got to get the job done, but you do feel your eyes feeling like sand paper that's for sure,” said Whitty.

Whitty has owned his business for 18 years. Although it was a quiet start to the winter season, days like today make up for the slow days.

“Everybody wants to be first, so they're always calling wanting to find out when you're going to be there,” said Whitty.

While the company does offer other services, snow removal is their big moneymaker.

“It's always nice to see this snow at this time of year, it helps pay the bills,” said Whitty.

As Whitty and his crews make their second round of clearing the areas they visited this morning. Mother Nature also lended a helping hand and maybe soon sleep can become a reality.

“I haven't felt tired yet, but maybe 9 o’clock tonight I will,” said Whitty.

Whitty says although they were able to get most of the work today. He’s pretty sure, they will be out again tomorrow.

