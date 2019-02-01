January 2019 will be talked about for long long time as we set the all time record low if -33° yesterday (and potentially set the all time low in Illinois of -38° Mt Carroll) and we now also hold the record for the snowiest January on record. The QC picked up a fluffy 4.2" yesterday pushing us past 1979 January snow record of 26.7". We now stand at 30.2" for January 2019 which is also the 2nd snowiest month ever now behind December 2000 when we picked up 32"! For the year we stand at 49.9" which is already good enough for the 10th snowiest season on record. Who is ready for Spring?