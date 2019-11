We've picked up 9.3" of snow so far this "snow season" The snow season is measured from July 1st of this year until June 30th of next year. We know we don't have snow in those months, but that's how we can keep our winters straight. So through today's date 9.3" is the most on record smashing the old record of 7.2" in 1925 and 1959. I guess it's just par for the course this year.