Snowstar temporarily closed; waiting to receive lift permit

Officials with the SnowStar Winter Park announced they are temporarily closed due to issues with their lifts.

TV6 reached out to the Illinois Dept. of Labor (IDOL) and we were told that each calendar year owners must obtain a permit to operate their equipment.

"The owner is required to perform technical inspections of the equipment and all safety devices by an outside professional," Chief Ride Inspector with IDOL Thomas Coe said. "All equipment is operationally tested at this time. These inspections are followed up by an inspection by IDOL. We check training and backgrounds for employees in addition to spot checking equipment operation."

Coe tells TV6 all of this is done to ensure safety.

"Ski Snowstar has not completed the outside inspection or the IDOL inspection," Coe tells TV6. "At this point, they are in contact with us to correct the issues."

Coe says until IDOL issues the permits for operation, the business cannot use the equipment.

Officials with Snowstar say when they spoke with the Illinois Dept. of Amusement Rides to receive their lift permit, their inspector told Snowstar he "would try to do the necessary inspection the weekend of January 4 and 5, 2020." Snowstar officials said the inspector did not show up and they were then referred to the IDOL.

Snowstar officials said in a Facebook post that they were then informed of a "bomb shell".

"We were told they made a mistake last year and should not have allowed our local electrical engineer to okay both the electric and mechanical aspects of our lifts," the Facebook post read. "Unfortunately, there are no local mechanical engineers who are familiar with ski lifts. Our insurance company then referred us to someone on the east coast who can't fly in to do the mechanical inspection until Thursday January 23, 2020. After that inspection is completed the state can then renew our license and we can resume operations."

Snowstar officials said there has "never been any question concerning the safety" of their lifts.

TV6 has reached out to the IDOL to see if they did make "a mistake" as Snowstar officials have stated. TV6 will update this article as the story develops.