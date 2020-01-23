Snowstar to reopen on Friday after temporarily closing due to lift permit issues

Officials with SnowStar Winter Park tell TV6 they are opening back up Friday after temporarily closing due to issues with their lifts.

The park in Andalusia had to close due to a lack of an inspection of the lifts.

TV6 reached out to the Illinois Dept. of Labor (IDOL) and we were told that each calendar year owners must obtain a permit to operate their equipment.

"The owner is required to perform technical inspections of the equipment and all safety devices by an outside professional," Chief Ride Inspector with IDOL Thomas Coe said. "All equipment is operationally tested at this time. These inspections are followed up by an inspection by IDOL. We check training and backgrounds for employees in addition to spot checking equipment operation."

Inspectors were at the park Thursday.

"We had problems with the lifts at first. Not because they were dangerous, but because there are safety feature after safety feature after safety feature as far as the lifts go. But that set us back a little bit, but we contacted those that have to inspect and license our lifts. When we contacted them, it was a little slow, getting their approval, but now we really appreciate them," SnowStar owner Tom Rexroth said.

On Thursday evening, officials told TV6 they plan to open Friday at noon.