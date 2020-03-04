'So worth it': Younger brother brings llama to unamused sister’s wedding

A 21-year-old man from Ohio delivered on a promise he made five years ago, much to his older sister’s chagrin, when he brought a llama to her wedding.

Mendl Weinstock, 21, brought a llama, complete with custom tuxedo, to his sister’s wedding on Sunday. He rented the llama, named Shockey, for $400 from a farm near Cleveland.

The llama stayed outside the wedding hall for about 30 minutes, taking pictures with guests.

A photo of Mendl, his unamused sister and the llama racked up more than 150,000 upvotes when the college student posted it to Reddit. That made it the top overall post this week.

“I was not too thrilled. I think my face in the picture pretty much wraps it up,” Riva Weinstock, the bride, told CNN.

The gag started five years ago when Mendl Weinstock says his sister was talking endlessly about her future wedding during a car ride with friends, despite the fact she wasn’t dating anyone at the time. So, he blurted out that if he had to go, he was bringing a llama with him.

When Riva Weinstock got engaged in October, she called her brother with the happy news. Not even an hour later, she received a text that said his llama rental was confirmed.

“It was so worth it. I mean, it was worth it just to see her reaction, but it’s been more worth it now that I’ve gotten all this internet fame,” Mendl Weinstock told CNN.

Riva Weinstock says her brother definitely made her wedding memorable, and she’s already started planning her revenge, possibly to be enacted at Mendl’s college graduation.

“I’ve definitely started planning my revenge,” she told CNN. “He should sleep with one eye open.”

