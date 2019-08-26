Social Networking Paul Davis visits the Pleasant Valley School District

Quad Cities Today is gearing up families as they head back to school and get back into the swing of things. On Monday morning, social media expert Paul Davis stopped by the studio to give us a sneak peek of what he’ll be sharing in his presentations at the Pleasant Valley School District this week.

His time in the Quad Cities will begin with a presentation, specifically for parents, Monday night at Pleasant Valley High School at 6:30 p.m sharing his expertise on all things digital citizenship and online safety.

Davis, a father, and tech guru has over 27 years of IT knowledge and expertise, covering current topics/technologies and trends that impact our lives. He says that the word “delete” is a myth and begins by warning kids to think twice before liking, clicking, posting, commenting and interacting in any capacity on social media. He warns that once you’ve shared something- regardless of what that might be- it will always be traceable and these are things that could impact your future life once it comes to college application, internships, employment and beyond. His message will include social media and networking, digital citizenship, online society, cyberbullying and more.

The TedX featured speaker has traveled across North America sharing his knowledge and has empowered over 500,000 students and 50,000 parents. Parents, educators, and students (ages 12+) are encouraged by the Plesant Valley School District to attend and hear his message as Davis shares strategies to manage social media safely.

The event is free and open to the public. You can learn more here.

