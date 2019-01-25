Social Security scam going around in Whiteside County

The Whiteside County Sheriff's Office is warning of a Social Security scam after they have received multiple complaints.

Officials say they're told the caller makes threats against the person's Social Security Number.

These are not legitimate calls and police say if you receive them you should hang up.

The following was provided by the Social Security Administration:

- Your Social Security number is not about to be suspended. You don’t have to verify your number to anyone who calls out of the blue. And your bank accounts are not about to be seized.

- SSA will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash, or put money on gift cards. Anyone who tells you to do those things is a scammer. Every time.

- The real SSA number is 1-800-772-1213, but scammers are putting that number in the caller ID. If you’re worried about what the caller says, hang up and call 1-800-772-1213 to speak to the real SSA. - - Even if the wait time is long, confirm with the real SSA before responding to one of these calls.

- Never give any part of your Social Security number to anyone who contacts you. Or your bank account or credit card number.

Please share this with your friends and family!

