Social media blamed for altercation at Pleasant Valley High School

Students and teachers were asked to stay an extra five minutes in their classrooms Wednesday at Pleasant Valley High School because of a student altercation in the hallway. In a letter to parents, the school district explained the situation was resolved before the schedule delay was implemented.

Administrators say the incident was prompted by comments exchanged through social media. The district is urging parents to talk to their kids about the influence of social media and if they "see something, say something," rather than attempting to solve the problem on their owm.

Below is the message sent:

___________________________

Dear PVHS Parents and Guardians,

Earlier today, Wednesday November 6th, we requested students and teachers remain in their classrooms for an additional 5 minutes due to a student altercation in the hallway. This request was modified back to our regular schedule before it was implemented. We're sending this message to inform you of the importance of speaking to your children about the influence of social media. The incident today was due to comments being exchanged through social media over the last few weeks. After speaking with students, we have reiterated the importance of "see something, say something" versus remaining silent and attempting to solve the problem individually. The safety of our students is of the utmost importance. The only way we can accomplish this is to do so as a community. Thank you for reenforcing the importance of school safety with your children. Please contact administration if you have further questions regarding this situation.

