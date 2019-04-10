Social media makes battling bullying more difficult, community leaders express concerns

Torn down by bullies victims are finding themselves left hopeless and your child may be being bullied and you don’t even know it.

With apps like Snapchat, to texting, more teens are being bullied online and on the phone. It is creating a new avenue for bullying.

"A lot of it has to do with comments. Social media has added a new dynamic to this,” Jason Jones, principal of Pleasant Valley High School said.

A new report from the non-profit “Common Sense” finds 70-percent of teenagers are cruising social sites like Snapchat and Instagram multiple times a day, up from just a third of teens in a “Common Sense” study released in 2012.

"Social media and cell phones have transformed adolescence,” Jim Steyer, CEO of Common Sense said.

The National Crime Prevention Council found nearly 43-percent of kids have been bullied online. One in four says it has happened more than once.

"We see a lot of verbal abuse a lot of it. Not so much things at school, but sometimes it is things that happen outside of school that are brought in,” Natalie Murphy, a senior at Pleasant Valley said.

In a TV6 roundtable made up of 18 community members, including school staff, students and law enforcement, the concern over social media dominated nearly half the conversation.

"Social media is a huge problem that we are dealing with,” Sgt Andy Neyrink, with the Davenport Police Department said. “Both inside and outside of school because it just carries on."

The advent of apps like Snapchat makes combat bullying hard. The youth of the group explained why.

"It goes away in a second,” Ethan Geifman, a student at Bettendorf School, said. “A lot of kids, it is different than talking face to face because you can see their reaction. You can say something online and you don't know the other person's reaction."

Bullying can be done anywhere, anytime and without having to face the victim.

"It seems a little easier to say something that you wouldn't normally say to someone's face,” Jenn Cobb is the School-Based Therapy Director with Vera French, said.

Cobb said cyberbullying makes it easier for bullying to occur and hard for the victim to stand up for themselves.

"They're just left there sitting with that comment and they are left there to get anxious,” Cobb said.

On average, teens spend about nine hours a day on their phones, according to the West Virginia Education Association. A new study also suggests Gen Z-ers, those born in 1995 or later, are more emotionally distressed than ever before.

"I don't even think that some students are aware of the significant impact that it is having on the person,” Tom Nehause, a counselor at Pleasant Valley, said.

New research says kids age 12 – 17 had a more than 50-percent increase in depression or anxiety over the last decade when social media hit the scene and bullying victims are two to nine times more likely to consider suicide than non-victims according to studies by Yale University.

"When you post something on social media, you don't get to see the other people's reaction,” Aaron Blume, a counselor at Moline Schools said. “You can sit there and think it is really funny and all your friends can think it is really funny but the person being targeted can be really offended and that can lead to other stuff."

The young who attended the TV6 panel understand the repercussions of bullying but admit the problem is hard to control and sometimes standing up for the victim is hard.

21:19:20:04 "If I don't know the person, I don't feel as inclined to go talk to them, which is kind of a sad thing, but I know if I know the person I feel it is my responsibility to go and tell them that it is not okay,” Natalie Murphy, a senior at Pleasant Valley, said.

The adults say that is a good start.

"They don't have to stop the bullying but stepping up and saying something,” Ellen Riley, a Bullying Prevention Specialist with Davenport Schools, said.

The experts who attended the roundtable say we will never end bullying. All of the schools who took part in the roundtable say combating cyberbullying is hard and usually, they cannot get involved unless it starts interfering with the school day.

