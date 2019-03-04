Social media posts raise questions about animal abuse laws in Iowa and Illinois

A series of Facebook posts over the weekend are prompting questions about animal neglect laws in Iowa and Illinois. In the photos two dog kennels appear to be strapped to the bumper of an older type of truck.

"I wanted to pull up next to him and be like 'dude what the heck,' but you can't do that on a busy road,” Kelsie Doerthy, who is one of the people who posted the pictures, said.

Doerthy’s post has been shared hundreds of times and many of the people commenting on the posts, including those who have shared them, have expressed concern over the safety of the animals and frustrations that the person driving the car has not been reprimanded for their actions.

"What if the guy was to be rear ended? Those dogs would be dead,” Doerthy said. “Not to mention the cold, the wind and the exhaust fumes they are inhaling."

While it is unclear how the kennels are attached to the bumper of the truck, Colin Grace, the Director of Legal and Strategic Initiatives at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa in Des Moines said it appears they are resting on a platform designed for deer. Grace said while the actions are not something he would recommend, it is not illegal in Iowa.

“It is hard to tell what is happening in the pictures,” Grace said after TV6 anchor and reporter Chris Carter had him look at the photos. “We don’t know what elements those dogs are used. If they’re huskies, they are obviously more accustom to the cold weather than a smaller dog.”

Grace said Monday that even if an Iowa law was broken, prosecuting the person driving would be difficult. Grace pointed to the pictures as a reason behind the Animal Rescue Leagues push to change Iowa law. Senate Bill 369 just passed the Senate Judiciary Committee and would make major changes to Iowa’s animal welfare laws. Under the new proposal, the punishment for abuse would be increased, it would require mental health assessments for those convicted of animal abuse and it would add prosecution for animals left in hot cars.

Also, under Senate Bill 369, the “owner exemption” currently written in Iowa code for animal abuse would be removed. As it stands now, the owner of a companion animal cannot be charged be with abuse.

"It is very difficult to get a conviction for torture and next to impossible to get a conviction for abuse given the owner exception,” Grace said. “Under the current neglect statute, the most serious punishment you can get is a serious misdemeanor. These owners are getting away with a slap on the risk. It is an embarrassment to our state.”

TV6 did reach out to the Rock Island Animal Care and Control office about the pictures as some have been taken on Centennial Bridge. The director said the person in the pictures is not breaking any animal abuse laws in Illinois but could be charged with a traffic violation for unsafe transportation of animals or cargo.

