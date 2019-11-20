Software system will help survivors of sexual assault track their rape kits

Survivors of sexual assault in Iowa and Illinois will soon be able to track the location of their rape kits and get status updates. The new tracking system in Iowa will be rolled out by next summer.

The hospital room is the first place survivors of sexual assault visit. It is also the last place they see their rape kit. That will change thanks to a software called “Track Kit”.

It was created by STACS DNA, a sample-tracking software company that will track and give 24 hour status updates to everyone involved in collecting and processing sexual assault cases, including the survivor.

This new tracking system will be rolled out to all regions in the state of Iowa by July 1st, 2020. Arizona, Michigan, and Washington currently use this and have seen a difference. Not only will every sexual assault survivor be able to receive confidential information on the status and location of the kit, but local sexual assault resources and contact information will be provided.

The system will allow survivors to contact law enforcement if they change their decision to go through an investigation.

Bringing the system to the state is something the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has been working on after they found a backlog of untested kits going back to 2017 and earlier.

“We found more than four thousands two hundred of these untested kits,” said Lynn Hicks, Communications Director, with Iowa Attorney General.

Ashely Odom, Director of Survivor Services with Family Resources says sexual assault is something that can happen to anyone regardless of race, age, and gender. Odom says by the state taking this step. It shows survivors they are not forgotten.

“Being able to track where their kit is at is definitely empowering and gives them that control back. That was taken away during that sexual assault,” said Odom.

Right now in Iowa, once a survivor of sexual assault is seen by a doctor in the hospital. Hospital staff or police call Family Resources. Advocates stay with the victims until they leave the hospital. They also continue that point of contact after the hospital visit. The Attorney General's Office hopes this new system will provide transparency and accountability moving forward.

“There's lots of barriers out there. Lots of reason why survivors may not want to come forward and report what happens to them. We don't want this to be one of the reasons,” said Hicks.

The office say of the more than four thousand two hundred untested kits. They have sent 16 hundred of those kits to be tested at a private lab. They are still waiting for results to come back.

The state of Illinois has announced it will launch an online sexual assault tracking system by the end of this year. The system will allow survivors to track their kit from the hospital, all the way to the final results.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted and need help you can call the 24-hour crisis number. Iowa 866-921-3354, Illinois 309-797-1777.

