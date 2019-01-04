Soldiers and Military families call on VA to do more for Suicide Prevention Outreach

The U.S. State Department says there is “no timeline for military forces to withdraw” from Syria. This comes after President Trump announced the withdrawal of US troops from both Syria and Afghanistan. Here at home, soldiers are calling on the Department of Veteran Affairs to do more to prevent members of these troops from becoming a statistic. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs every day, 20 soldiers die by suicide.

A recent report by the U-S Government Accountability Office says VA Health Care needs to do more when it comes to Suicide Prevention Media Outreach. It says when it comes to paid media outreach the Department of Veteran Affairs only spent $57,000 of the obligated $6.2 million for suicide prevention paid media. The GAO says there has been a limited effort by the VA in its suicide prevention outreach in both 2017 and 2018. And while many soldiers say the VA provides many benefits. They say suicide prevention is a life or death matter that needs to be given more attention. Especially in the years to come.

The type of hyper-alertness you need to survive during a deployment is something that's hard to explain for many soldiers. Sgt Brack served in Afghanistan and compares it to being a hypervigilant helicopter parent. He says one of the most challenging things post-deployment is letting go of that alertness.

"Even if you didn't see happy combat, and this was an area where I struggled when I came back. I definitely had a sense of hyper-alertness. ..farmers market people brose and shop from the guy that just came back can't browse and shop he’s going to recon every person he sees, it’s that persons mumbling, that person's sweating, you go into a heavily crowded area I mean I don’t want to go to the state fair, I’m much better about it now. It’s not the same easy task for someone who hasn't been put in that situation," says Sgt Brack.

But it's not just letting go of the hypervigilance. It's finding a place in civilian life. Something far more difficult than anyone could imagine. And one of the reasons he's concerned about their being a spike in suicide over the next few years.

“You have a lot of young guys coming back and I can say this because I’ve been there, they feel worthless because the combat skills they learned overseas don’t translate into jobs in civilian life,” says Sgt. Brack.

And that’s exactly what was the hardest part of watching Brandon Ketchum come home. His mom Beverly Kittoe says it was "very hard for him to adapt not being in the military any more if he could have stayed in the military he would have but because of his problems when he was hurt he had no choice he had to get out."

Both Brandon and Paul had deployed to Afghanistan together. Paul's wife Brittney descibes Brandon as being the life of the party.

"He was funny he had a lot of tattoos and he loved his daughter. He loved being a dad. He would write me while he was overseas asking me to tell him all about my pregnancy because I was a little ahead of his wife's so he'd know what to expect."

Sgt Brack says everyone's heard of suicide but they often find it far removed from their daily life. That is "until it happens to someone close to you that you realize this is a real thing that happens. Brandon is not the only suicide from the 2010 deployment. One of the medics as well."

Brandon had served in both Afghanistan and Iraq. He was 33 when he took his own life in July of 2016, a day after he was denied inpatient treatment, which he requested from the VA. That year, The VA developed its highest amount of social media content for suicide prevention in the last five years. This year it produced less than 14% of what it did in 2016.

Sgt Brack says "there's nothing more haunting than realizing something could have been done and something wasn't done."

The US Government Office of Accountability says the VA had a $6.2 million dollar budget obligated for suicide prevention paid media. But that it only spent $57,000 of it.

Sgt Ketchum's mom says "it doesn't make any sense if they have the money?....I, I don't have really have any words for that."

Brittney Brack agrees. "It just makes me angry knowing that you're given money on such an important issue and you're not doing the work to get the word out and you're not letting those veterans know where they can get help and how they can get help. and again it's a big issue. It's hard for them to seek help and they dont know exactly where they're supposed to go for these things and if they dont have these commercials letting them know, one that it's normal and that people have these thoughts and that mental illness is a side effect of these deployments and these times away from your family and the things that you see over there but also that they have a community and organizations to help with that and they're not advertising it then they're left feeling alone and isolated and it’s just going to worsen their thoughts and mental stability," says Brittney.

KWQC reached out to the Department of Veteran Affairs and they say “VA suicide prevention outreach dropped significantly and the suicide prevention office had no permanent leader for nearly nine months…Suicide prevention is the VA’s highest clinical priority… We will not relent in our efforts to connect veterans in need with lifesaving support. We accept the GAO’s recommendation to do more to evaluate the effectiveness of the suicide prevention media outreach campaign.”

But the dip in outreach is something both the Government Accountability Office and military families say never should have happened. The Government Accountability office says even if a key role is vacant that it’s management’s job to determine how the job will still get done.

And Sgt. Ketchum's mom agrees.

"There never should have been a lapse of this happening in the first place. So I guess I don't really know what else to comment on that."

Sgt Brack says it's important to note we never truly know what's happening behind closed doors. He says maybe there were obstacles that were present.

"It makes me think the team tried but wasn't as successful without a lead. And nine months was way too long for that to be going on," Sgt Brack added.

Brittney says she "knows plenty of veterans who would have happily filled that spot because one I need work or two this is important, it's an excuse."

"While they're slacking our troops are still deploying. They're taking a break from their family some are risking their life daily and that takes a toll. and to know that they could come back with thoughts and that the va isn't doing their job it makes us angry. they're sacrificing so much that we should at least be able to count on people being there to get back to their normalcy,"

The Veteran Health Administration's executive in Charge Dr. Steve Lieberman told KWQC that this year he’s making sure that the VHA is spending 100% of the funding and that he’s reviewing the budget monthly and making sure that everything moves forward.

The Brack family say they feel the VA is doing a lot of good as well. But there is room for improvement. And another way the VA could improve would be to hire more veterans. SGT Brack says the reason veterans are such an asset to each other is because they know what to look for. He recalled a time he went to the VA and was asked if he ever served in Desert Storm. He felt this is the type of question someone who is working with VA should be more knowledgable about.

Brandon’s mom says she believes the media outreach program is important but the VA needs to hold up their end and when someone asks to be admitted to give them a bed and do everything they can to help.

