Some COVID-19 testing numbers released in Rock Island, Scott counties

The Rock Island County Health Department has authorized 23 tests for the coronavirus.

Of those, three have tested negative, Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig said Monday during a media briefing of the COVID-19 Coalition.

Twenty of the tests are still pending, she said, and most of them came within the last few days.

Ed Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said nine people have been tested through the state hygienic laboratory. All tested negative, he said.

Rivers did not have the number of tests that have been conducted at private labs.

During Monday’s briefing, Ludwig and Rivers talked about the importance of social distancing and following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation to avoid gatherings of 50 people or more.

Other recommendations include:

-Keep at least 6 feet between you and others. For many adults, that is their arm span.

-Avoid shaking hands or hugging as a social greeting.

-Consider avoiding social gatherings/community events where you cannot maintain a 6-foot space between you and others.

-Consider shopping at non-peak hours and take advantage of delivery or pick-up services with retailers.

-Illinois restaurants are closed for dine-in services, but many restaurants are offering take-out and delivery options.

-Follow the visitor guidance of hospitals and nursing homes/assisted living centers.

-If you have traveled to an area where there are known community-spread, consider self-isolating for 14 days when you get home.

-Stay at home if you are feeling sick.

-If you are an older adult or have an underlying health condition, stay home as much as you can.

Currently, there are no recommendations to cancel small family and social gatherings, but this could change in the future.

