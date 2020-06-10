Some Iowa businesses will delay re-opening to ensure safety

Restrictions on Iowa businesses are loosening starting Friday, June 12th at 8 A.M. Governor Kim Reynolds made the announcement on Wednesday morning, you can read more by clicking here .

(MGN Image)

Businesses like restaurants will no longer have to limit themselves to 50-percent capacity, however social distancing and other regulations will still be required. Some of the businesses included in Reynolds' proclamation include restaurants, bars, fitness centers, casinos, salons, theaters, adult daycare centers, and senior citizen centers. "These changes are a result of the positive forward momentum in Iowa and we must keep it going. We know that COVID-19 will stay in our communities for a while but we know what we can do to mitigate it and continue on with our lives," explainsReynolds.

The proclamation came as a surprise to some businesses, including the Handicapped Development Center. President & CEO of the Center, Jeff Ashcraft, says they've been working on a re-opening plan since they had to shut down in March. However, "we will not reopen this Friday. It’s too soon for us to reorganize all our resources and we need to make sure we’re safe, socially distanced and we need more time," shares Ashcraft.

CASI, the Center for Active Seniors announced they will also not open on Friday. Both businesses say they will open next week to ensure everyone is safe and they have enough time to go over the guidelines.

Laura Kopp, President and CEO of Center for Active Seniors, Inc. says she wants to be sure they follow guidelines set by the IDPH: "these guidelines have not yet been announced and therefore the Center For Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) and Jane's Place Adult Day Services will remain closed through June 17. This will allow CASI time to evaluate our ability to keep our members and participants safe and healthy. "

Health officials recommend you continue to stay home if you are feeling sick or are otherwise vulnerable.

Illinois is still in phase three of the "Restore Illinois" plan. According to their planning metrics, the state could begin to move to phase four as soon as late June.