Some Iowa cities announce closure of park playgrounds

Some cities in Iowa have announced park playground closures as a precautionary measure with COVID-19.

Bettendorf:

Davenport:

LeClaire:

City officials in LeClaire announced Tuesday that parks will be closed until further notice. This includes ball fields and the skate park.

West Burlington:

City officials in West Burlington announced Tuesday the temporary closure of park playgrounds and play structures. This will be until further notice. Areas will be posted closed by the Public Works Department.