Some Iowa restaurants ready for Friday reopen, others taking it slow

On Wednesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced businesses including restaurants, salons, fitness centers can reopen on Friday with some guidelines in place.

(KWQC)

"We can and must reopen our economy. We can and must restart in a stable, safe, and responsible way. And we can slow the spread. Protect the health of Iowans and their livelihood. And protect the healthcare system in the long run," Gov. Reynolds said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Restaurants will be limited to a 50 percent capacity of dine-in customers. The state is also setting guidelines including: no groups of over six people seated together, restaurants must maintain six feet of space between tables, and no buffets or salad bars.

"We've moved everything, so it's every other now. That way it's six feet apart. We have our low tables, our high tables, and then we've taken away some of the tables that we won't be able to use right now," Melissa Hackney, a bartender at Bierstube in LeClaire, said.

Bierstube plans to reopen for dine-in customers on Friday. The employees are taking extra precautions, including wearing gloves and masks. Booths in the restaurant will be every other and seating at the bar is limited. The patio will also be open with tables spread apart.

"I've missed all the customers. I've missed working with my full kitchen staff. I've missed cooking and prepping. and seeing everyone back in here," Aimee Benson, the Assistant Kitchen Manager said.

Other restaurants, including The Half Nelson in Davenport, are not planning to reopen right away. Matthew Osborn, the owner, said he needs more time to figure out a plan for his restaurant and staff.

"We kind of wanna start slow and transition and also kind of wait and see what other people do and how they get back to work. It's also one of the things that when you haven't been at it for awhile, it's not just as easy as flipping on a switch," he said.

The restaurant will continue with take-out service until they reopen the dining room.

The owners of Davenport's Me & Billy, which has been completely closed during the restrictions, said the restaurant will reopen on Wednesday, May 20.

In Illinois, restaurants remain closed. Reopening restaurants in the state is part of phase four of Gov. Pritzker's plan. Currently the TV6 viewing area is in phase two. The earliest the region can move to phase three is May 29.