Some QC hair salons closing due to COVID-19

Salon Halo on 53rd Avenue in Bettendorf posted a message to Facebook Tuesday afternoon explaining to clients it would close for two weeks starting at 8 p.m.

“We cannot provide service while maintaining CDC social distancing guidelines,” the post reads.

“The only way to ensure the safety of our clients, stylists, and staff is to close.”

Salon Halo, which will stay closed until April 1, joins a number of other salons and barber shops around the country announcing temporary closures in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Some Quad Cities salons, however, are choosing to remain open for the time being.

Havoc Hair Salon on North Brady in Davenport, Iowa, posted Tuesday to Facebook that it will remain open while taking special precautions.

“We have increased the occurrence in which we are sanitizing all common areas: door handles, phones, reception and coffee stations,” Havoc Hair Salon posted.

Havoc is asking customers to reschedule pending appointments if they “are feeling sick in any way” and observe other special measures such as not bringing anyone with them appointments in order to “limit the number of guests in our salon.”