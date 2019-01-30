QC houses make banging noises in extreme cold

Record cold temperatures in the Quad Cities may be causing some homes to make odd banging or popping noises which can sometimes be quite loud.

As wind chills began dropping into the -50 range Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, some homeowners heard what they say sounded like fireworks or even gunfire.

The explanation could be that exposed, colder parts of the home, such as the roof, were reacting to the extreme cold and dry air while warmer parts, like the walls and foundation, were not.

This slight shifting can create a sometimes disturbing noise, according to J. R. Girskis, owner of Suburban Construction in Davenport.

“Gutters are [also] flexing and pushing the ice to do crazy things,” Girskis said.

Premier Roofing of White Rock, South Carolina, explains on its website that homes follow the laws of physics.

“When matter is heated it expands and contracts when cooled,” according to the website.

“When the temperatures are low, the exposed building materials will rapidly shrink causing the noises as they rub against one another.”

Girskis said on Wednesday it is difficult to pinpoint any one cause of the noises, but he knows firsthand how they can sound.

“My home was built in 1922 and it was cracking, popping and banging all last night.”