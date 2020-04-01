Some QCA credit unions, banks helping customers with financial hardships

The first day of the month marks a day many residents are paying their mortgage, rent or utility bills.

However, the COVID-19 outbreak has left many struggling to keep up with their finances.

That’s why the Iowa Credit Union Foundation is offering a grant to Quad Citians in need.

The grant is $500 and is only awarded to individuals or small businesses who are experiencing financial hardship specifically because COVID-19.

If you’d like to find out if you’re eligible you can click here to find the online application.

In order to be eligible you have to be a member of a credit union that is partnered with the Iowa Credit Union Foundation. That list is also on the foundation’s website.

There are several credit unions in Iowa and Illinois that are partnered with the foundation including Ascentra, IH Mississippi Valley and more.

TV6 spoke with Jaimie Miller, the foundation’s executive director. Miller explained what kind of questions are on the application.

“Our individual application is really looking at economic hardship specifically because of COVID-19,” Miller said. “In the application we have a questionnaire that helps us understand their financial picture. It asks questions like if they’ve lost child care, if they are not able to pay their bills, their mortgage payment or maybe their rent bill, utilities or are experiencing food scarcity or insecurity.”

The grant application opened up on Wednesday.

”Our goal is to get dollars in the hands of Iowans and Midwesterns who really need it the most,” Miller said. “Our goal is to award grants within a couple of weeks of their grant submission. It all depends on the timing of their application.

Miller said 2,000 people have applied as of Wednesday evening.

Credit unions around the Quad Cities help raise money for this foundation to make the emergency relief grant possible during tough times.

If you’re not experiencing economic hardship and are interested in donating, there is an option for that on the foundation’s website.

TV6 reached out to the Illinois Credit Union Foundation who said it does not have a grant application for COVID-19 financial relief.

There is also one particular bank in the Quad Cities that has been reaching out to its customers to see if they need help.

Northwest Bank and Trust told TV6 what they are doing for small business owners and others in need.

“We work with our customers regularly to find out how long the challenge is going to last and how we can assist them during the period of their financial hardship,” said Joe Slavens, Northwest Bank and Trust Company President & CEO. “If it means we move to an interest only payment, sometimes we differ entire payments, and sometimes we make loans for people for folks who are in circumstances and help them through things.”

If you’re in need of financial help due to COVID-19 and your bank or credit union wasn’t mentioned above, you can always call and find out if they have any options for financial relief.