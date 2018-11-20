Some dogs who were part of 'puppy mill' to be up for adoption

Some of the Samoyed dogs who were among 170 dogs taken from a Manly breeder are being taken to shelters in the midwest.

Nearly 170 Samoyed dogs were found at an inhumane commercial breeding facility in northern Iowa. (ASPCA)

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says the Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo; Humane Society of North Iowa in Mason City; Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha, Nebraska; and Wichita Animal Action League in Wichita, Kansas will all be receiving the dogs who were living at the "puppy mill."

“We are incredibly grateful for our response partners who are supporting our rescue operation by sending volunteers to care for these animals, as well as taking in animals to give them a second chance,” said Jessica Rushin, senior manager of ASPCA Partnerships

The Samoyeds who will be taken to the shelters and rescue groups did have medical and behavior evaluations before being sent to their locations.

Kristy Gardner, Co-director of the Cedar Bend Humane Society, said they anticipate the dogs arriving Tuesday or Wednesday at their facility. An estimated nine to ten dogs, mostly ranging from 2-5 years old will be coming to the facility.

Gardner says the dogs will be spayed, neutered, and checked by another vet. She says they anticipate the dogs to be up for adoption starting next week.

Gardner said if community members would like to help, monetary donations are encouraged to help cover the influx of medical expenses for the dogs. The humane society is also taking donations of dog food, blankets, and toys.

Once they are at the shelters and rescue groups, the dogs will be up for adoption and fostering.

The remaining dogs will stay and an undisclosed temporary shelter where they've been since November 12 when the search warrant was executed at a Worth County location.