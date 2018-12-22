Some Snow Christmas Day!?!

The weather pattern will remain active from tonight with a passing cold front all the way through next week. Aside from a few flurries on Sunday evening, the two systems we are tracking are Christmas Day and a stronger system next Thursday and Friday.

A system will lift through our area Christmas Day morning. The initial precipitation will be in the form of snow, but as temps warm into the upper 30s it will change over to rain. Some models are hinting at minor accumulation of a half inch or so. This will not likely cause travel issues as roads are pretty warm and it would not count as White Christmas (1" of snow on the ground at 6AM), but it could boost our holiday spirits!

The stronger system next week will roll through late Wednesday through Friday. This is will most certainly cause travel headaches. We appear to be on the warm side of this system with heavy rain and wind our threats. Areas to our NW could see a full blown snow storm. Bottom line, if you have post holiday travel plans, stay on top of the forecast.