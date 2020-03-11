Some college univ. stop face-to-face classes temporarily over COVID-19 concerns

Some universities in Iowa and Illinois have announced they would put a stop to face-to-face classes temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns. This is being done as a precaution.

Augustana College

Officials announced they would cancel the Augustana choir tour.

"We are sorry to inform you that due to increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, related concerns, and closures in the areas the choir planned to visit, the Augustana Choir's tour of the East Coast and related pre-concert receptions have been canceled."

Officials said the home concert remains scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 4.

School officials are monitoring the situation "from all angles in an effort to keep this campus community safe and healthy."

Drake University:

Officials announced Wednesday they would "deliver all courses remotely from March 23 - April 3". This would follow their spring break which is from March 16 - March 20.

Illinois State University:

Officials say they are closely monitoring the latest developments of COVID-19.

Iowa State University:

Officials announced Wednesday the university would be moving all classes online starting on March 23. This will continue until August 3.

"The university will reassess the situation during the week of March 30, which may extend online instruction if conditions warrant."

St. Ambrose University:

Officials say they have contingency plans in place "to provide distance education where feasible for our students should the need to move to on-line classes and or close campus arise."

Officials say they are still monitoring the situation and are prepared "to take action as necessary to keep our students and everyone within SAU community as safe as we possibly can."

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign:

Officials say they are montioring the situation and will take any actions that are warranted as new information becomes available.

University of Iowa

University of Northern Iowa:

Officials announced Wednesday their classes would "move exclusively to online instruction" from March 23 through at least April 3.

"While the public health risk due to coronavirus remains low, the university is acting under guidance from the Iowa Board of Regents and medical experts to slow the potential spread of COVID-19."

Western Illinois University:

Western Illinois Univeristy officials announced on Tuesday they would cancel summer study abroad trips amid COVID-19 concerns.

They also announced the university's Pandemic Preparedness and Response Committee is closely monitoring the outbreak. Officials say they are looking into the possibility of moving to online classes.