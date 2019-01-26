Some locally owned businesses are capitalizing on the cold

Some local business owners estimate there sales are down 20%, others say they're down nearly 70%. But one business in LeClaire chose to capitalize on the cold and say business has nearly quadrupled as a result.

With just three months left till prom, some teens say a little snow isn't going to stop them from finding their perfect dress.

Morgan and Libby travelled over an hour and 45 minutes from West Burling to Davenport to visit Hope's Bridal and Prom.

"It just made it a lot longer to get here," says Morgan Flowers. The two teens say they have been planning this prom shopping event for a month.

Diane Niebuhr, Owner of Hope's Bridal and Prom, says while some traveled a long distance to visit her shop, the weather is slowing down business. "I am thankful for the shoppers who are here but I do believe the cold weather and all of the snow has slowed down the number of people that will go out. We might have a 20% -25% less traffic flow," Niebuhr told KWQC.

Over in Moline, candy stores say it's been a rough month.

Beth Lagomarcino, Co-owner of Lagomarcino's, says the whole week has been rough, but that Saturday is up in comparison.

"Today is better than last Saturday, and the Saturday before was pretty bad too and usually Saturday is our busiest day of the week," says Lagomarcino.

But next month, Valentine's day is expected to bring in a sugar rush that should help sales.

"Thank goodness it is coming up because it will help us get through this winter season. and gets us a little cash flow moving again," says Shameless Chocoholic owner Rebecca Burns.

The road conditions appear to have kept many motorists home.

But over in LeClaire, one business decided to capitalize on the cold with their second annual "Anti-Freeze Party."

"This is probably quadruple or more our normal business on a Saturday in January," says Ryan Burchette, Owner of Mississippi River Distillery

And many from across Iowa and Illinois came because of the theme.

Kristopher Orton and his family are from Peoria, IL. They say they wanted some fresh air. "We came out for some drinks and the mac and cheese bar," added Orton.

The Stoklasas drove up from Urbandale, IA. And they say they were excited to don Penguin costumes for the snuggy contest and because they enjoy dressing up. The weather was no obstacle for them says Katis Stoklasas. "We like to go outside and enjoy the outdoors he plows snow, we go skiing so this didn't stop us at all," Katie Stoklasas added.

Ryan says this is exactly the kind of weather that inspired his themed event. He says "we're stuck with the cold" so "if you can't beat em, join em" and "have some fun with it."