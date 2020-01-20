Some parts of Fulton under boil order

Some areas in Fulton are under a boil order due to a water main repair, city officials said Monday morning.

Residents should boil drinking and cooking water for five minutes prior to use as a precautionary measure in the following areas:

• 9th Street to 14th Street on 9th Avenue

• 12th Street to 8th Avenue

• 11th and 12th Street on 8th Avenue

• 8th Avenue from 11th Street to 17th Street

Water will be shut off for several hours so public works can repair the main. Once the water is turned back on, the boil order will still be in effect for at least 24 hours, officials say.

Residents are asked to call City Hall at 815-589-2616 for more detailed instructions and to see when the boil order will be lifted.

