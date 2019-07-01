Some residents concerned over new Illinois laws

Brand new laws are taking effect starting Monday in Illinois. They include stricter texting and driving laws, and raising the age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21. One change that is concerning some Illinois residents is the gas price hike.

Photo courtesy: MGN

Illinois gas prices will have a higher tax rate. The rising price of gas has residents concerned about driving, and some making sure they come to the Iowa side when they fuel up.

But, officials are reassuring it's for a good reason.

“They're just adding more taxes, and that benefits the state a lot more than it does the people,” said Chicago resident, Noah Fitch.

One Chicago family made sure to get their gas in Iowa before heading back home.

“Going back to Chicago I said to Noah, because he's driving, ‘We need to get gas.’ My daughter says, ‘You better get it here because that law goes into effect.’ The gas prices are terrible in Illinois and I knew it was coming but forgot it was today,” said Chicago suburbs resident, Lynn Whittel.

But, Noah is trying to look on the bright side of things.

“Air quality is very important,” he said. “So trying to control how much gas we use is important, I think.”

Officials say the increase is all part of a plan to rebuild the state.

“Back in 1991, that was the last time we had any increase to the motor fuel tax, if you had adjusted that amount for inflation over the past 30 years it would come out around 38 cents,” said Illinois’ 72nd District, Rep. Mike Halpin. “What this bill does is it brings it up to that amount in order to pay for needed infrastructure.”

The extra money being paid goes right back to each Illinois town.

“They're going to get about double what they used to get,” said Rep. Halpin. “So, when you talk about potholes, twice as many of those will get filled. When you talk about road replacements, twice as many miles are going to be finished.”

Some still say they're worried.

“For what? Whose pocket is that going into?” said Whittel.

But, an amendment passed in 2014 is supposed to make sure that money goes where it's supposed to.

“The Lock Box Amendment - that requires motor fuel tax money to be spent on motor fuel tax purposes,” said Rep. Halpin.

The gas tax hike is a result of Governor Pritzker's $45 billion "Rebuild Illinois" infrastructure plan. The new tax will cover around $25 billion of that.