Some still stranded on I-74 following Sunday's snowstorm

While life for many is getting back to normal, some are struggling to get home after a snowstorm hit parts of the Midwest.

Dozens of drivers were stranded on Interstate 74 and waiting for assistance Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, after a storm dumped more than a foot of snow the night before.

"Really horrible. Since we've been passing by, there are a lot of cars up in the snow and it's just terrible. And there are not enough trucks outside that are cleaning up the snow or anything and traffic's been hard too because everyone's going slower than usual," said one traveler.

Many of the travelers were heading back from their Thanksgiving holiday trips when they slipped off the icy interstate near Galesburg. Others were heading back to school.

The Knox County Snowmobile Search and Rescue says since 10:30 p.m. Sunday, they have assisted roughly 150 people impacted by the storm in Henry, Warren and Knox counties. Some people managed to escape the blizzard-like conditions by staying in nearby hotels.

Despite daylight and efforts to clear the roads, by Monday afternoon, the treacherous conditions seemed to persist. Our TV crew headed eastbound (south) on I-74 but had to turn back due to icy and dangerous conditions.

While the highway remains open, emergency management officials say travel in that area is not recommended.

