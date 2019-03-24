Someone shot in Gulfport, Illinois

The Henderson County, Ill. Sheriff’s Office, Gulfport, Ill. Police and Illinois State Police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting in Gulfport.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to TV6 it was called to a shooting but could not provide any information. Several TV6 viewers said the incident happened on Egon Street in Gulfport. Pictures provided to TV6 show a large police presence with crime scene tape up.

The victims condition is unknown and it is not clear if anyone has been arrested.

The West Burlington, Iowa police department said the Great River Health Facility went into lockdown as a precaution following the shooting. That lockdown has since been lifted.

