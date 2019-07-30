Son finds dead baby in mother’s freezer after she dies of cancer

Days after his mother’s death, a man in St. Louis made a gruesome discovery when he opened a wrapped box that he says had been in the freezer since he was a kid.

Adam Smith says he never looked inside the box because he assumed it was frozen wedding cake. (Source: Adam Smith/KTVI/Tribune/CNN)

Adam Smith had been living in his family’s St. Louis apartment while taking care of his mother, who recently died of cancer.

Smith says his mother kept a wrapped box inside the freezer for decades, and she had told him to stay away from it as a kid. After she died, he decided to open the box late Saturday night.

Inside, he discovered a dead, frozen baby, which he says left him shocked.

"There was a pink baby blanket, and when I reached down and touched it, I could feel a foot. I could see the baby’s head with hair. Hair was still attached to it, smooth,” Smith said.

Police responded to the building early Sunday morning. They call the death suspicious and are now investigating.

Smith told officers that as strange as it sounds, he never looked inside the wrapped box because he assumed it was frozen wedding cake.

"Who absolutely keeps their own child in a box for this long and never talks about it? I just have so many thoughts, and it’s just insane,” Smith said.

Smith says he’s now distraught thinking about the possibility that the baby may have been his sister and what his mother may have done.

"I have to wait for the autopsy to see if that baby ever took a breath, and I cannot help it to think she might have done something to it. I just can’t help it,” he said.

Smith says he remembers his mom once speaking about losing a child at birth. A relative recently told him his mother gave birth to twins but lost one at birth and gave the other up for adoption.

Now that his mother has passed away, Smith wonders if he’ll ever know the truth.

"I wanted some kind of closure, and I feel like I may never get any closure because my mom’s gone,” he said.

