Sources: Positive COVID-19 case in Scott County

TV6 News has learned from multiple sources that one person has tested positive for COVID-19 within Scott County.

TV6 is working to learn more.

On Sunday, Governor Reynolds issued a recommendation for Iowa schools to close for four weeks.

On Tuesday, she declared a state of public health disaster emergency and ordered the closing of restaurants and bars, fitness centers, theaters and other performance venues, casinos, and social community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people.A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa provided by IDPH can be found here.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

Iowans can help prevent the spread of illness by following simple daily precautions including washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and staying home when ill. It is currently flu and respiratory disease season, and IDPH recommends getting the flu

vaccine. Influenza activity is widespread in Iowa and as long as flu viruses are circulating, it’s not too late to receive the vaccine."

