South Carolina woman faces charges after her child's body was found in a landfill

South Carolina law enforcement officials said that a 6-month-old has been found in a landfill.

Officials say 25-year-old Vernita Lashon Jones from Florida faces homicide by child abuse charges.

Police say they were tipped that Jones put her baby's body in a dumpster in an apartment complex Friday or Saturday.

The police chief in Johnston, South Carolina requested the landfill be searched.

50 state law enforcement officers and some fire departments focused on a specific area of the landfill.

Jones has been interviewed several times by law enforcement but did not release any other information about the investigation.