SouthPark Mall in Moline evacuated due to fire

SouthPark in Moline was evacuated Monday morning due to a fire.

TV6 has a crew on scene. They say several fire trucks, ambulances, police vehicles and MidAmerican responded to the fire.

Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether with the Moline Police Department says the fire started near Von Maur.

In a Facebook post, Moline police said the Moline Fire Department requested the mall be evacuated as a result, and people were asked to avoid the area at the time until furthern notice from Moline fire officials.

Deputy Chief Regenwether says the fire is now out and is now under investigation.

The cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.

TV6 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.