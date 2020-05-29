SouthPark Mall to reopen on Friday

Officials with SouthPark Mall say the mall will be reopened as of Friday, May 29.

Mall officials say they will be reopening to welcome shoppers following Governor JB Pritzker's orders in Illinois.

"Opening the retail destination’s doors for shoppers signals a welcome new phase in how our community is set to rebound after several weeks of government-mandated shutdown," officials said in the release. "The center’s re-opening plans include significantly enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on frequent touchpoints, to make sure guests and employees feel comfortable and at ease with the return to business."

Officials say signs and safeguards will be posted to make sure social distancing is being followed, this includes other precautionary measures.

“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to SouthPark Mall,” said Jerry Jones, Senior Property Manager, SouthPark Mall. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes and more.”

Not all stores will be reopening as of Friday, officials said. You can find full information and list of restaurants and stores that are opened at this link.

The mall's hours will be:

Monday - Saturday: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

