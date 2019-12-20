Southbound I-74 back open after semi truck spills animal parts

Southbound I-74 is back open in Moline after a semi truck spilled animal parts across the roadway.

According to a post on the Moline Police Department's Facebook page, the interstate was closed for a period of time while clean-up was underway. Officials say a semi truck spilled hog entrails on the roadway.

"This is a sad and horribly smelling ending to "This little piggy went to the market," but Illinois Department of Transportation arrived and cleaned up the mess," the post stated.

Officials say the road is still "slippery and greasy" and are advising people to use caution when driving in that area.

The post went on to state, "Also our apologies to our neighbors to the north as the winds are blowing 8mph out of the south and carrying a scent even AXE body spray wouldn't cover up."