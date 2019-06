Southern Baptist Disaster Relief volunteers will be helping those affected by flooding with cleanup starting Wednesday, June 26.

According to a release from the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, starting Tuesday, June 25, any resident affected by flood can request assistance. To do so, residents can call (217) 622-5107 or email SBDRhelps@gmail.com.

This service is limited to residents affected by flooding. It comes at no cost to residents.