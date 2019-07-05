Southern California hit with 6.9 magnitude earthquake Friday night

A 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit Southern California on Friday night, multiple outlets are reporting.

The Los Angeles Times reports the quake hit near Ridgecrest, Calif., which was where the 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit on July 4, which was the largest earthquake in Southern California in nearly two decades.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.

The quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.

If the preliminary magnitude is correct, it would be the largest Southern California quake in 20 years.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to the Associated Press.

