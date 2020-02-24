Special Kneads Bakery worker surprised with customized golf cart

TV6 first brought you the story of a mom who opened the Special Kneads Bakery in Galva, Illinois to employ her son with cerebral palsy.

Frankie Cortes was surprised with a customized golf cart outside the Special Kneads Bakery on Monday. (KWQC)

Now Margaret Cortes and her son, Frankie, had one of their biggest dreams come true.

Frankie was surprised with his customized golf cart and a crowd of customers on Monday outside the bakery after he was dropped off from school.

“I wasn’t expecting this to happen,” Frankie said.

His story went viral. Frankie and his mom went on a Good Morning America show where they were surprised with the golf cart.

He will be able to drive to his three jobs and make bakery deliveries.

“Frankie is ready to go. Frankie is ready to graduate,” said Dawn Sheddab, his teacher at Geneseo High School. “He’s showing lots of independence at school and now here at the workplace.”

Club Car, the company that made the cart, flew in to make sure it fit Frankie's needs.

“We were so excited to be a part of what they did on Good Morning America,” said Amanda Suggs, Club Car Consumer Sales Director. “We gave Frankie his car that day in New York City. We wanted to make sure I was here for the day he got his car that he designed.”

The cart is lowered closer to the ground and Frankie can play music through bluetooth on his phone.

As if the golf cart isn’t stylish enough, the bakery also had T-shirts designed with Frankie on the front.

“This shirt was designed by a local gentleman here in town,” said Margaret. “I asked him to do a caricature of Frankie on his golf cart and he did it and captured Frankie 100%.”

It’s only the beginning for the bakery’s boom in business. Margaret plans to hire more workers with special needs in the future.

The Special Kneads Bakery has a GoFundMe page. The bakery is raising money for equipment so it can grow its business and hire more workers with special needs.