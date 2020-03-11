Special Olympics Iowa cancels tournament, dance team still performs

Special Olympics Iowa canceled its Mid-Winter Tournament scheduled for this weekend due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The Scott County Rockers performed its dance routine on Wednesday at the Handicapped Development Center in Davenport. (KWQC)

That has left many athletes with special needs without the opportunity to compete and perform, including the Scott County Rockers dance team.

The Rockers practiced over two months for several hours and were left without a place to show off their hard work.

"It certainly puts a lump in my throat because I know how hard they worked,” said Scott County Rockers Coach Kendra Mulcahy, who is also a volunteer with Special Olympics.

Since the tournament was canceled, she turned their final rehearsal into a performance on Wednesday at the Handicapped Development Center in Davenport.

“They put in their heart and souls,” Mulcahy said. ”They show up every day with smiles on their faces ready to go. They certainly deserve the opportunity to get to state. But we’re certainly happy we got to display what we were working on to the community.”

Mulcahy invited the dancers' friends and family to watch them perform.

“Unfortunately they aren’t going to be able to go to state and feel that adrenaline. It hurt them a little bit. I wanted to reassure them that this was all going to be worth it in the end.”

Coach Mulcahy said people with special needs can be more at a health risk.

“We deal with a population that can potentially be affected by that so as unfortunate as it is we are definitely just making sure that it doesn’t get spread and no one gets hurt from it.”

Rosemary LaGrange, one of the Rockers dancers was disappointed that the tournament was canceled, but she understands why it was.

“I didn’t like it when they canceled the Special Olympics but it’s ok I like it here anyway it's better than being sick,” LaGrange said.

The dancers were sad about not getting gold medals but Matthew Baeder, one of the dancers, said he doesn’t need a medal to know that they performed well.

“Everybody did a good job,” Baeder said. “I’m proud of them.”

Below is a Facebook post from Special Olympics Iowa explaining why it canceled the tournament.