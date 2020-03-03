Special election held Tuesday for new North Scott YMCA

Voters in the North Scott Community School District and the City of Eldridge will vote on two measures Tuesday, March 3, to help fund a new YMCA.

The proposed YMCA is a partnership between the North Scott Community School District, the City of Eldridge, and the YMCA. The facility would serve as a cornerstone for the community, creating opportunities for all age groups, the school district has said.

If approved, the facility will offer a variety of amenities, including a zero-depth entry pool, a full-size basketball court, a complete fitness area, a walking track, locker rooms, child watch, and a workout room.

The proposed 36,000 square-foot building will be located at South Third Avenue and East LeClaire Road, a few blocks from North Scott High School.

The estimated cost of the building is $14 million, with equipment estimated at $1 million.

Officials say construction would be funded through $7 million from the one-cent sale tax (SAVE) through the school district, $7 million from Urban Renewal Bonds through the city of Eldridge and $1 million from Scott County YMCA fundraising.

On Tuesday, voters in the school district will vote to use Public Education and Recreation Levy (PERL) funds to cover ongoing capital expenses. The Scott County YMCA will cover the ongoing operational expenses.

The levy will have an impact of $0.135 per $1,000 of taxable valuation to residents in the school district.

According to officials, there will be no increase to the current tax rate due to the district lowering rates in other levies and an anticipated property valuations increase.

A simple majority of 50 percent is needed to pass the levy.

Eldridge residents also will vote to use City Urban Renewal Bonds that will have an impact of $0.29 per $1,000 of taxable valuation for 20 years.

That’s an increase of 1.1 percent over the current tax bill, according to officials.

A supermajority of 60 percent is required to pass the bond measure.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Visit www.northscottymca.org to learn more about the project.