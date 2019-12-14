Specialist teams hope to recover last 2 volcano victims

Specialist teams are expected to return to New Zealand’s volcanic White Island on Sunday to resume a land search for the bodies of two victims of an eruption which has now claimed 15 lives.

This photo released by the New Zealand Defence Force shows an operation to recover bodies from White Island after a volcanic eruption in Whakatane, New Zealand, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. A team of eight New Zealand military specialists landed on White Island early Friday to retrieve the bodies of victims after the Dec. 9 eruption. (New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

Two four-person teams wearing protective clothing and using breathing apparatuses will be taken to the island by helicopter in the hope of finding the bodies which have not been located since the island erupted Dec. 9.

Authorities have released the name of one of those killed. Krystal Browitt was a veterinary nursing student from Melbourne, Australia, who turned 21 on Nov. 29.

