Speed trap foiled by homemade “police ahead” sign

Deputies with the Collier County Sheriff’s Department were stumped one day last week as they were strategically posted to catch speeders in a neighborhood near Naples, Florida.

Nearly every motorist who came by was driving at or below the posted speed limit of 45 MPH.

“After a significant amount of time had passed they were puzzled,” the Collier County Sheriff posted on Facebook.

Deputies solved the mystery only after they ended their speed enforcement operation and were driving away: Someone had placed a homemade sign reading “police ahead” on the roadside just a quarter of a mile before drivers reached the staked-out deputies.

Although not fancy, the hand-painted warning on an asymmetrical piece of plywood was apparently highly effective as only one driver was caught breaking the speed limit during the operation.

Acknowledging defeat, the sheriff posted on Facebook, “Well played, Anonymous Sign Artist. Well played.”