Satur Farms is voluntarily recalling some of its baby spinach and mesclun over salmonella concerns.

The recalled product was distributed in Florida and New York.

Consumers who bought the potentially tainted spinach should return it to the store you bought it from.

Symptoms of salmonella are nausea, abdominal pain and vomiting.

In some cases, it can be fatal.

You can read more about the recall on the FDA's website.