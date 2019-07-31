Sports betting to be allowed in Iowa starting August 15

In just a couple of weeks, gamblers in Iowa can place bets on sporting events.

Sports betting will be allowed in Iowa starting August 15. The bill legalizing sports gambling passed in April and was signed by Gov. Reynolds in May. (MGN)

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission met in West Des Moines Tuesday and voted to approve the proposed rules. People will be able to start placing bets on professional, college and certain fantasy sports contests on August 15.

The chief strategy officer at Prairie Meadows in Altoona expects to start taking bets at noon that day.

"It will be just like a sports book in Las Vegas for all intents and purposes. There's mobile applications. We expect that to go live. We anticipate that to go live on the 15th. And certainly you can come into the shop. In order to establish an account, come into the casino to be verified that you're 21 years of age and not self excluded, and you can establish an online gaming account as well," Brad Rhines said.

The bill legalizing sports gambling passed in April and was signed by Governor Reynolds in May. So far, 18 of Iowa's 19 licensed casinos are approved for sports betting. That includes the three casinos in the Iowa QCA.

