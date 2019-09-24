Spotted cows found in parking lot of brewing company that makes Spotted Cow

Cows that can read? And they like beer?

A brewery that makes Spotted Cow beer got a late-night visit from the beer's namesake - a group of spotted cows. (CNN)

Ok, so both of those are unlikely but even so a funny coincidence in Wisconsin.

Surveillance can be seen above with proof!

16 dairy cows walked into the parking lot of New Glarus Brewing Company early Monday morning for an apparent beer run before they were run off by the cops.

Obviously, they're underage.

Spotted Cow is a farmhouse ale that can only be purchased in the state of Wisconsin.