Spring Arrives This Afternoon!

Spring officially arrives at 4:58PM after an extremely harsh winter in the QCA. Mother Nature apparently got the memo because it will feel like Spring over the next few days.

Typically you think Spring means we have exactly 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of sunlight. That isn't exactly true. In fact we have more than 12 hours of daylight today and I'll tell you a couple reasons why.

1. Latitude. The QC is approximately 41.45° North of the equator in terms of latitude. Remember the earth is tilted approximately 23.5°, so we receive a little extra light on the equinox. In fact our equal day/night occur a few days before the equinox in the Spring and a few days after the equinox in the fall. Latitude is the biggest determination of length of day.

2. Another reason is the way we determine sunrise/sunset. On equinoxes the the center of the sun is above the hozion for 12 hours, but we measure sunrise as when the first part of the appears above the horizon and sunset when the last edge of the sun dips below the horizon. While only a couple minutes, this leads to longer day light hours than 12 hours.

3. Finally, refraction. Refraction, or bending/deflecting of light, as it passes through our atmosphere can make the sun appear slightly above the horizon before it actually does. This is can be different from day to day based on atmospheric conditions. Note, if we didn't have an atmosphere this wouldn't happen. On average this leads to 6 more minutes of daylight each day. If we subtract the 6 minutes of light today because of refraction we would have 12:02 of daylight, slightly more than 12 hours mostly because latitude.